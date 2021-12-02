We need to show up against Sundowns, Van Heerden urges Stellies

Stellenbosch defender Mark van Heerden has urged his side to show up to avoid a third successive defeat when they host Mamelodi Sundowns at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

A few days ago Stellies were unbeaten in the DStv Premiership after 10 matches but now they are in danger of suffering their third defeat in a row against in-form Sundowns.

The left-back feels they didn’t show up against Pirates when they were beaten 3-0 and warned the same would happen against Sundowns should they apply the same approach.

“Sundowns are a top team and they got some really good players and technical team and it is a quality team we are up against,” Van Heerden told Sowetan yesterday.

“Obviously, it's another challenge against Sundowns after coming off two good teams – Pirates and Royal AM. It is a challenge we have to face and we have to step up and pick our process again and put our best foot [forward] against Sundowns.

“I think against Pirates, as a team we didn’t show up and when the entire team doesn’t show up, you get a performance like that. Against Royal AM we had very good chances to win the game and if you don’t take your chances, this is what happens and I think we were unlucky there. We were a better team on the day.

“But again, it is football. If you don’t take your chances, it will come back and bite you. We have looked at it and we have put that behind us and it’s in the past, nothing we can do about it.”

Sundowns are the only unbeaten team in the league, having only conceded two goals against SuperSport United. But the 33-year-old believes they have enough quality to breech their defence as well.

“Every team in the league is beatable if you believe you can do it. We go into every game wanting to win,” he said.

“SuperSport showed that they can be breeched and our strikers are capable of doing the same thing.

“As I said, they are a big team and it will take a lot of effort and a good performance for us to get positive results out of the game.”

Fixtures

Tonight: Pirates v Baroka, Orlando Stadium, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Swallows v Maritzburg, Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Royal, Moses Mabhida, 3.30pm; Chiefs v Cape Town City, FNB, 6pm; Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven, 8.15pm.

Sunday: SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm.