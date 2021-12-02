Pep Guardiola says Manchester City up for Premier League title scrap

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will not be taking their foot off the gas in the Premier League title race after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Aston Villa left them breathing down the necks of leaders Chelsea.

"So we are going to face the challenge," Guardiola told Amazon Prime of their bid to retain their title as City stayed a point behind Chelsea thanks to brilliant goals from Portuguese compatriots Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

Guardiola, who celebrated his 150th Premier League win with City in 204 games, praised his side as they held off a spirited Villa fightback in the second half after Ollie Watkins pulled one back for the home side.

He also praised the scorers and added he hoped to have several injured regulars back in the fold quickly.