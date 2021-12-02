Mashego braces for tough outing with Billiat, Dolly

Intrepid Cape Town City full-back Terence Mashego won’t necessarily alter his game to contain in-form Kaizer Chiefs attackers Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly when the two sides clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Mashego’s explosive pace and creativity always make it easier for him to surge forward but having to keep a close eye on Khama and Dolly may require the Bafana Bafana left-back to be more cautious when attacking.

Even so, Mashego has no special plans for the Chiefs pair, insisting he won’t change his offensive approach to focus on them. The 23-year-old wants to be influential both in attack and defence.

“I respect each and every opponent but I don’t look at the names. I don’t care if it’s Dolly or Billiat, I do my job as I always do it. I always stick to my game plan rather than focusing on who I am facing on that day,” Mashego told Sowetan yesterday.

“I don’t have any special plan for them. I will play my normal game but I will read everything during the course of the game to see if I must be cautious and step back... but I don’t have that intention because I like to help the team both in attack and in defence.”

Going into Saturday’s game, the Citizens haven’t won in their last three games with one defeat and two draws. Mashego still sees no need to start panicking, drawing inspiration from the performance they put in despite not winning.

“Yes, we haven’t won in our past few games but there’s no need to start panicking. We have been playing well… especially the game against Mamelodi Sundowns [which ended 0-0], so there are positives in our play,” said Mashego.

Mashego is of the view that City’s dream of finishing in the top-four is still achievable,eyeing to win at least four of their six games before the Christmas hiatus.

City’s remaining games this year are against Chiefs, Maritzburg United, Baroka, Marumo Gallants, Swallows and SuperSport United.

“At the start of the season we sat down and set ourselves a goal to finish in the top-four, and I believe we’re still on track to realise that dream. We have six games before the end of the year. Our aim is to bag at least four wins to make sure we achieve our objective,” said Mashego.