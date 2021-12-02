Klopp says Liverpool have learnt to handle derby days

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team had shown they have learnt to handle the unique atmosphere of derby games after they turned on the style to beat neighbours Everton 4-1 on Wednesday.

Klopp had tried to talk down the special nature of the Merseyside derby for his players in the build-up to the game and he felt they had shown maturity in their display.

"It was, for sure, the best performance we’ve shown since I'm at Liverpool, at Goodison Park," he said.

"We had some good games here, but we were never as good as tonight.

"We were never as calm as tonight, we were never as convinced as tonight and that’s why we won the game and I am really happy about that," said the German, who won the title in 2020 a year after winning the Uefa Champions League.