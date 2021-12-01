Win against Gallants ‘will keep Galaxy out of danger zone’

TS Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana has highlighted the importance of winning their game against Marumo Gallants to put some distance between them and the clubs in the relegation zone.

Only a point separates Gallants on eight points and Galaxy on nine, and Mbunjana knows what maximum points at Peter Mokaba Stadium today (5.15pm) will do for them.

A victory will see the Rockets move from 13th place to 12th, above Chippa United, and the holding midfielder said they would go all out for maximum points.

“It is very important right now to win, looking at where we are on the log,” Mbunjana told Sowetan yesterday.

“We have to get something out of every game because we know it is not going to be an easy match against Gallants. We are playing away and they need points as much as we do.

“We will try to give our best shot. I think it will be an interesting game because both teams are desperate to win and will be looking to attack each other while at the same time try not to concede.”

The Rockets will be coming into this fixture on the back of satisfying results in their last two matches, with a victory over Swallows and a draw against Cape Town City, where they came from 2-0 down to force a 2-all draw.

It is the character the 31-year-old wants to see against Gallants, who are coming off a defeat against TP Mazembe in a CAF Confederation Cup playoff match.

“Cape Town City are a great team, great opposition [due to] the way they play. It resembles how Marumo plays because of our former coach, Dan Malesela, he knows how to keep the ball,” he said.

“That’s the very same thing with Cape Town City but I think in moments we did very well and we would want to continue doing that against Marumo. I think that can help us get something out of the game.”

Gallants, on the other hand, will be searching for their second win in the season under Malesela, who will not be on the bench tonight after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Fixtures

Today: Gallants v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba, 5.15pm.

Tomorrow: Pirates v Baroka, Orlando, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Swallows v Maritzburg, Dobsonville, 3.30pm; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Royal, Moses Mabhida, 3.30pm; Chiefs v Cape Town City, FNB, 6pm; Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven, 8.15pm.

Sunday: SuperSport v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm.