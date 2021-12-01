Soccer

Safa calls for patience as appeal against 'suspect' ref takes longer

Motlanthe says Fifa is evaluating new evidence

01 December 2021 - 07:11
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ghana Captain Andrew Ayew and South African captain Rowen Williams with the Match Officials during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Cape Coast, Ghana on 14 November 2021.
Ghana Captain Andrew Ayew and South African captain Rowen Williams with the Match Officials during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Cape Coast, Ghana on 14 November 2021.
Image: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix

The SA Football Association (Safa) may go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should they not get a satisfactory outcome in SA's appeal regarding the World Cup qualifier against Ghana last month.

Bafana Bafana are still awaiting word from the world football governing body after complaining that Senegalese referee N’Diaye Maguette had allegedly manipulated the match, which SA lost 0-1 to bow out of contention for a playoff spot.

It has been several days since the Fifa disciplinary committee met to decide Bafana’s qualifying fate and as South Africans are anxiously waiting for the response, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has asked for patience.

While Fifa had initially stated a verdict would be made after the case was heard on November 23, Motlanthe said that was not the case as the world body needs time to arrive at a conclusion.

“I think as South Africans the mistake we have made is that everyone thought the decision will be announced on November 23,” Motlanthe explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“Remember, they said they are going to listen to the matter on the 23rd. Fifa didn’t say they were going to give a decision on that day, so let’s just give them their time to do their work.

“There are a lot of things they are dealing with. If they don’t give you a good reason, you can still go and challenge the matter with CAS. So they rather do their work and we give them the space.”

Motlanthe also revealed that more people in Ghana have come forward and added more information which will be helpful to Fifa in their investigation.

This follows a Sunday World report that an unknown official from Ghana had travelled to Senegal before the match and allegedly would have met the referee for bribery. It is also believed this is prolonging the Fifa review as they continue with their investigations.

“There has been a lot of information that is coming from Ghana itself about a lot of things, so they are giving us information,” he said.

“Fifa said if there is information you get, you must disclose it. If not, then you are part of it. So we will wait and see and not put pressure on them. Let them do their investigations. We ask everyone to remain patient.”

Sundowns coach Mokwena explains why Rivaldo Coetzee was absent for a month

Rivaldo Coetzee had a muscle contusion, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said as he explained the key defensive midfielder's absence from ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Dylan Kerr unveiled as new Swallows coach

Dylan Kerr has been unveiled as the new coach of Swallows FC.
Sport
13 hours ago

Swallows chair David Mogashoa: 'We have not spoken to Gavin Hunt'

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has confirmed that the club will announce its new coach later on Tuesday - but it will definitely not be Gavin Hunt.
Sport
15 hours ago

Gordon Igesund eager to step in at Swallows FC if called upon

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund says he would be interested in a dramatic return to coaching in the top flight with Swallows FC should the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC