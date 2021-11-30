Soccer

Frustrated McCarthy says AmaZulu deserve better

Coach tired of drawing matches

By Charles Baloyi - 30 November 2021 - 07:28
Coach of Amazulu FC Benni McCarthy .
Coach of Amazulu FC Benni McCarthy .
Image: Veli Nhlapo

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is tired of drawing matches, and he wants his team to start picking up the maximum points.

McCarthy let his feelings known after the 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Harry Gwala Stadium at the weekend, which was their third draw in succession, and eighth in 13 DStv Premiership games.

Luvuyo Memela scored an early goal for Usuthu in the derby, and they looked to be on their way to clinching the three points until the late equaliser by Amadou Soukouna denied them maximum points. “I’m frustrated. We deserved better and deserved more out of this game. We got a draw where we should have won the game,” said a visibly disappointed McCarthy.

McCarthy was also not happy with the match officials in the derby and felt that his side should have had a penalty. “When you are playing against 12 men, then there is not much you can do. Everything went in favour of the opposition.

"My team did not have a chance to get the penalty shout and all that. I feel sorry for the players because they work hard. We created chances and dominated the game. We failed to kill off the game, and the opposition got a late chance to get their noses back into the game with a goal they did not deserve,”

McCarthy rued their series of missed chances as Usuthu stretched their winless run against Maritzburg to seven-and-a-half years in the league.

“Three games, three draws ... it’s not looking good. We have to go back to the drawing board. We need to pick up wins. The draws are not good for us. We have to turn them into wins starting against Royal AM (on Saturday),” added McCarthy.

Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp was equally frustrated with the match officials and expressed his frustrations after the derby stalemate.

“We got a throw-in, and the assistant referee pointed it to the other side. I get a little bit irritated with what I see on the field. I decided to let it go and calm down a little bit,” said a furious Middendorp. 

Hunt set for Birds' rescue after Truter's departure

Gavin Hunt remains the hot favourite to take over the coaching job at Swallows to replace Brandon Truter.
Sport
9 hours ago

We are like Sundowns but with bigger support, says Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi told Liberian media that the Buccaneers were on par with Mamelodi Sundowns after their 2-0 victory over local ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Truter a few hours before sacking: 'There was only one team and that was Swallows'

Swallows were the better side despite losing the Soweto derby 3-1 at home against Kaizer Chiefs, coach Brandon Truter insisted after the match on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Why Sundowns coaches do not blame goalkeeper Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango took one for the team with the red card he had to concede in the dying moments of Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC