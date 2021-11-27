Football fans picket outside SABC offices as they demand Robert Marawa to be brought back

A small number of passionate sports lovers braved rainy weather to join a peaceful picket at Radio Park in Auckland, Johannesburg, demanding the SABC bring back sports broadcaster Robert Marawa. The picket took place on Saturday morning.



Led by activist and poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, it attracted soccer fans from Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. Football fan Mama Joy Chauke, arts activist Brian Ntombela, Botha Msila, Thulani Ngcobo and Nokuzola Khahleza were part of the sports lovers who showed up...