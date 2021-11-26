Soccer

Tembo impressed by SuperSport's attitude against Sundowns

Performance a confidence booster, says coach

By Charles Baloyi - 26 November 2021 - 07:21
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo praised his side for their never-say-die attitude in the Tshwane derby against Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-2 drawn DStv Premiership encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Gamphani Lungu and Teboho Mokoena’s goals cancelled out Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile’s goals to force a share of the spoils.

SuperSport were the last team to score against Sundowns in the league in May at Loftus Versfeld when they lost 3-1 in May.

“I am encouraged by our performance. We threw more numbers upfront and created more opportunities. The second-half performance was fantastic. We showed character and came back to claim a point. For us to come back from two goals down and earn a point is encouraging. It will boost our confidence.

Matsatsantsa will have a bye this weekend as their game against Orlando Pirates was postponed. Pirates will play in the CAF Confederation Cup against LPRC Oilers of Liberia on Sunday.

The break will give Tembo’s charges time to recharge their batteries after playing in an entertaining derby against the defending league champions.

“The draw will boost our confidence heading into the other league matches. We will go back and work hard and try to improve and get positive results. We could have won the derby but missed good chances,” said Tembo.

Don't take Swallows lightly, cautions Chiefs' Mphahlele

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs full-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele has cautioned his teammates against thinking Swallows will be pushovers because of their poor form.
Sport
3 hours ago

Stellenbosch look to set up another good run after reality check against Pirates

Stellenbosch will look to build on another good run of form in the premiership after their 11-match unbeaten run came to a screeching halt at home ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Pirates co-coach Davids happy with centre-back pairing of Nyauza and Ndah

Orlando Pirates caretaker co-coach Fadlu Davids said he was happy for the players after the Buccaneers scored three unanswered goals in their ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Mokwena leaps to the defence of Sundowns goalie Onyango: 'Football is a game of mistakes'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has leapt to the defence of goalkeeper Denis Onyango after his mistakes allowed SuperSport United to salvage a ...
Sport
23 hours ago

