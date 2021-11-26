Tembo impressed by SuperSport's attitude against Sundowns

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo praised his side for their never-say-die attitude in the Tshwane derby against Mamelodi Sundowns in their 2-2 drawn DStv Premiership encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Gamphani Lungu and Teboho Mokoena’s goals cancelled out Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile’s goals to force a share of the spoils.

SuperSport were the last team to score against Sundowns in the league in May at Loftus Versfeld when they lost 3-1 in May.

“I am encouraged by our performance. We threw more numbers upfront and created more opportunities. The second-half performance was fantastic. We showed character and came back to claim a point. For us to come back from two goals down and earn a point is encouraging. It will boost our confidence.

Matsatsantsa will have a bye this weekend as their game against Orlando Pirates was postponed. Pirates will play in the CAF Confederation Cup against LPRC Oilers of Liberia on Sunday.

The break will give Tembo’s charges time to recharge their batteries after playing in an entertaining derby against the defending league champions.

“The draw will boost our confidence heading into the other league matches. We will go back and work hard and try to improve and get positive results. We could have won the derby but missed good chances,” said Tembo.