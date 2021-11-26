Pirates shift focus to their CAF playoff match

Following their impressive 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates hope to build on that when they travel to Liberia to face LPRC Oilers at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Sunday 6pm in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff match first leg.

Before their victory against Stellies, the Buccaneers had an awful run but they ended with a good win against an in-form Stellies.

Now they shift their focus to a continental competition where they aim to come back with a good result to have an advantage in the second leg.

“Our focus immediately switches to CAF. We got an important task travelling to Liberia. We have to get good results over there to be able to qualify for the group stages,” co-coach Fadlu Davids told the club media department after the match.

“Of course, there are some players who are not registered, there will be some changes but our main focus is to get a good result away from home.”

Davids also feels the victory came at the right time as he feels his side did not play badly in their last few matches despite failing to get results.

“It was important for the players because the performance has been good but not really getting the results we wanted,” he said.

“The harder you work, the luckier you become. One team was going to give it was unfortunate we could not get four, but happy for the players for their hard work, finally getting three goals.

“Happy with the performance, especially in the first 15 minutes of the game, which we normally do. We usually dominate the first 30 minutes of matches.

“Today, the difference was that we were able to score in our dominant period. So, really pleased about that to get the upper hand and then managed the game for the rest of the match.

“We’ve been successful in our high press winning balls in dangerous areas not capitalising previously but this time winning the ball high up the pitch and then scoring from there.”

The 40-year-old also hopes Deon Hotto will be at his best on Sunday, following his man-of-the-match performance against Stellies, where he scored a brace.

“We had to use Hotto to his strength this time to try to get behind their full-backs. The quality of balls that came to his place and the composure but his movement was superb. His timing was exactly what we wanted in the right moment at the right time to be able to get behind their defence.”