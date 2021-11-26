'Disappointed' Zeca exits Tshakhuma

Coach Zeca Marques is a disappointed man after parting ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila barely a month after joining them.

Yesterday, Marques confirmed that he’s no longer with Tshakhuma, citing “personal reasons” for his rather unceremonious exit from the GladAfrica Championship side.

“Yes, it’s true that I am no longer the coach of Tshakhuma. I would prefer not to talk about it now but I am really disappointed at how things happened before we parted ways. For now I would say I left because of personal reasons,'' Marques told Sowetan.

Even so, Sowetan gathered that in fact Marques was sacked for losing 4-0 Cape Town Spurs at home last Sunday. The trainer was reluctant to entertain this claim.

“As I have said I decided to go because of personal reasons, but next week I will reveal what really happened. I won’t comment about the Spurs game but everyone knows that I improved the team. It’s disappointing that I didn’t get enough time to work there.’’

The former Swallows coach oversaw six matches at the Venda side, amassing just a single win and three defeats while he drew twice. Tshakhuma owner Masala Mulaudzi wasn’t reached for comment yesterday.

Tshakhuma face Free State Stars at Goble Park tomorrow (3.30pm). It remains to be seen who’ll be in the dugout in Marques’ absence.

Meanwhile, Ea Lla Koto coach Duncan Lechesa has emphasised gaining direct promotion remains their only goal this season. The well-travelled 54-year-old Stars coach banks on his experience coaching in the second tier.

“We approach all the games the same way, wanting to win. Our goal is to gain automatic promotion, nothing else my brother. Of course I have vast experience in this league, so that will also help us,’’ said Lechesa, who previously mentored teams like Royal Eagles, Mthatha Bucks, FC Cape Town and Carara Kicks, among many others.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Tomorrow : FS Stars v Tshakhuma, Goble Park; Sporting v Cosmos, Kabokweni; Bay v Rovers, King Zwelithini; Lions v Leopards, GWK Park; Uthongathi v All Stars, Princess Magogo; Callies v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sunday: Venda v AmaTuks, Thohoyandou; Spurs v JDR, Athlone.