Barker banks on better game against Royal

After seeing their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership end following a 0-3 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker expects an immediate response from his charges when they visit Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

Barker was not pleased with his side’s performance against the Buccaneers and took a swipe at his defence as he felt they gave away three soft goals.

Stellies were on a good run before the Pirates match as they were unbeaten in 11 matches, but they were outplayed at Danie Craven Stadium to record their first loss.

“Unfortunately, it has come to an end. I felt that we didn’t play as well as we should have,” Barker said after the match.

“First half against the wind, we got ourselves in difficult situations and difficult moments by conceding those two goals.

“Decision-making let us down ... [I'm] a bit disappointed with especially the second goal we conceded. We can’t give that type of a goal away.

“We came back in the second half and we played better but still we couldn’t create as many chances as we would have liked. So, it was a bit of a reality check and not a good performance.

“But we have to switch focus to our game on Sunday. Sometimes good runs come to an end and we have to bounce back.”

They will be up against a Royal side that will be looking to bounce back to winning ways as well after losing their last match to Sekhukhune United last week.

Despite the defeat, Stellies remain second on the log table with 21 points from 12 matches, six behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

“The wind was a bit of a problem but it was for both teams. We played with the wind and against it,” Barker said. “They pressed us well and I said our decision-making let us down too often, and we put ourselves in a difficult situation.

“We have to take it on a chin like I said and move forward. To be honest, we didn’t defend well. We allowed them too many spaces between the lines and we must start to look forward to Sunday’s game and hopefully we will improve.”