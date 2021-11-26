Soccer

Barker banks on better game against Royal

Stellies coach takes swipe at his defence

26 November 2021 - 07:58
Neville Khoza Journalist
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

After seeing their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership end following a 0-3 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker expects an immediate response from his charges when they visit Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

Barker was not pleased with his side’s performance against the Buccaneers and took a swipe at his defence as he felt they gave away three soft goals.

Stellies were on a good run before the Pirates match as they were unbeaten in 11 matches, but they were outplayed at Danie Craven Stadium to record their first loss.

“Unfortunately, it has come to an end. I felt that we didn’t play as well as we should have,” Barker said after the match.

“First half against the wind, we got ourselves in difficult situations and difficult moments by conceding those two goals.

“Decision-making let us down ... [I'm] a bit disappointed with especially the second goal we conceded. We can’t give that type of a goal away.

“We came back in the second half  and we played better but still we couldn’t create as many chances as we would have liked. So, it was a bit of a reality check and not a good performance.

“But we have to switch focus to our game on Sunday. Sometimes good runs come to an end and we have to bounce back.”

They will be up against a Royal side that will be looking to bounce back to winning ways as well after losing their last match to Sekhukhune United last week.

Despite the defeat, Stellies remain second on the log table with 21 points from 12 matches, six behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

“The wind was a bit of a problem but it was for both teams. We played with the wind and against it,” Barker said. “They pressed us well and I said our decision-making let us down too often, and we put ourselves in a difficult situation.

“We have to take it on a chin like I said and move forward. To be honest, we didn’t defend well. We allowed them too many spaces between the lines and we must start to look forward to Sunday’s game and hopefully we will improve.”

Pirates shift focus to their CAF playoff match

Following their impressive 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates hope to build on that when they travel to Liberia to face LPRC ...
Sport
2 hours ago

'Disappointed' Zeca exits Tshakhuma

Coach Zeca Marques is a disappointed man after parting ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila barely a month after joining them.
Sport
2 hours ago

Why PSL title is no longer SuperSport’s target

A deliberate shifting of goalposts is taking place at SuperSport United. For a club who set the domestic football scene alight by winning three ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Baxter rues missed chance to close in on Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter views their 1-all draw with AmaZulu on Wednesday as a missed opportunity to demonstrate their title credentials.
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods