Stellenbosch look to set up another good run after reality check against Pirates
Stellenbosch will look to build on another good run of form in the premiership after their 11-match unbeaten run came to a screeching halt at home against Orlando Pirates, says coach Steve Barker.
Stellies were picked apart at a windy Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, with Collins Makgaka and Deon Hotto scoring in quick succession in the first half before the latter completed a brace in the second period for a 3-0 win.
“To be honest, we did not defend well and we allowed them too much space behind us and too many spaces in between the lines and runners running on the blind side of our backline,” Barker said after the 3-0 defeat.
“The wind was a bit of a factor, but it was for both teams.”
It was their first defeat of the season after five wins and six draws to place second on the DStv Premiership with 21 points from 12 matches, six points behind leading defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Unfortunately, our unbeaten run had to come to an end,” said Barker.
“We did not play the conditions as well as we should have. We got ourselves in too many difficult moments, perhaps a bit of naiveté on our part, which let us down.
“I am bit disappointed, especially with the second goal, you don’t want to give that type of goal away,” said Barker of the moment when Hotto dispossessed Robyn Johannes on the edge of the box to score Pirates’ second goal.
Johannes has missed the past 10 matches for Stellies and his last action was a 2-2 draw against Pirates on the opening day in August, and Barker is pleased to have the experienced defender back.
“It was not a good performance and a bit of reality check. It is back to the drawing board and we've got a big game on Sunday.”
Barker hopes to set up another good run starting with the trip to Chatsworth for a confrontation with Royal AM on Sunday.
“These things come to an end and you just have got to take it on the chin and move and start a new run.
“At the end of the day I have to start looking ahead to Sunday’s game. I had to rest some players and give some minutes.”
