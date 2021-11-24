SMS COMPETITION | Win a Chelsea jersey

To enter:

SMS Chelsea followed by your full name, ID number and email address to 48470, SMS charged at R1,50.

Terms & conditions:

SMSes charged at R1,50. Errors will be charged. Free bundle SMSes do not apply.

Competition closes on Sunday 28 November 2021 at 23h00.

Judges decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.

Neither Sunday Times and Sowetan or any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees accept any liability for any oversight. Prizes are not transferable and/or negotiable. Readers may enter as many times as they like.

No late entries will be accepted. No persons under the age of 18 may enter. Winners will be notified by telephone and email.

Terms and conditions apply.