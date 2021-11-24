Soccer

Domingo wary of Gabuza, Grobler threat

United to put Downs' defensive record to the test

24 November 2021 - 07:40
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Haashim Domingo of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ebrahim Seedat of TS Galaxy.
Haashim Domingo of Mamelodi Sundowns and Ebrahim Seedat of TS Galaxy.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' impressive defensive record will be put to the test when they take on SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus today.

United‚ who have on-form Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler in their attack‚ are among the top scorers in the DStv Premiership with 15 goals after 11 matches.

Sundowns attacker Haashim Domingo said they are up against a capable team who are strong in the midfield.

“I think the midfield will be key because they have creative players like Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule and up front they have Gabuza and Grobler who come with the aerial presence.

“We are just taking it day by day‚ we have analysed them‚ we know what they bring to the party and we just have to come up with solutions of how to counter them.”

Domingo‚ who was named the match-of-the-match after the draw against Cape Town City at the weekend‚ wants to keep on improving.

“For me it is just to continue where I left off in the match against Cape Town City in terms of fitness. I want to build on fitness and confidence going into the next match.

“It is important that we get the result in this one against SuperSport. I am expecting a direct game from them in terms of long balls and playing on the second balls. I think we need to stay tight and pick up the second balls and establish play from there.”

Mokoena feels SuperSport can unlock Sundowns defence

If there is a team that can score against Mamelodi Sundowns, it has to be SuperSport United.
Sport
2 hours ago

Akpeyi won't relax despite reaching milestone

Playing more games than any other goalkeeper at Kaizer Chiefs this season hasn’t tempted Daniel Akpeyi to regard himself as the club’s undisputed ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Ncikazi not the right coach for Bucs – Sebola

Have Orlando Pirates deteriorated or improved under the guidance of co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi?
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns boss Motsepe welcomes looming formation of more ladies teams by PSL clubs

As part of empowering the girl child, improving women’s club football and advancing its professionalism on the African continent, the Confederation ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...