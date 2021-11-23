Soccer

Thobejane sets lofty target for struggling Baroka side

Coach demands 15 points from next five games

23 November 2021 - 08:41
Neville Khoza Journalist
Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

New Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane has set a lofty target of 15 points in their next five matches to improve their position.

Thobejane was promoted to the first team from their Diski Challenge side on Sunday, with Thoka Matsimela demoted to the reserve side.

This follows the club's poor run of results. They have registered only two wins this season and are struggling in the relegation zone with eight points from 10 matches.

“We just have to work and make sure that whatever games we are faced with, we collect three points,” Thobejane told the media yesterday.

“We need to improve our position. The most important thing we are targeting is to better our place on the standings.

“In the next five games, I told the boys that I won’t take anything less than 15 points. It is not pressuring them but I know they are going to get it and they will make sure that we get those 15 points.”

The charismatic Thobejane was sacked by the club in 2018 with goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke, defender Olaleng Shaku, assistant goalkeeper coach Tshegofatso Machoene and kit manager Delbert Lekoana for allegedly drinking in the team bus.

He returned to the club in May to head the development of young talent. He said he can’t wait to get down to business with the senior team again. 

“I have unfinished business but for now I want to thank the chairman for bringing me back. I’m happy to be back. It is just that I don’t have wings to fly,” he said.

“I should be in the sky celebrating for everyone to see that the animal is back now and it’s ready. The team now is somewhere up there.

“I must make sure I maintain the standards and push it up again with everything. The most important thing now is we need points.

“The previous technical team couldn’t achieve the success but with us we are positive that we will get those 15 points we need because we want to make sure that the position is better.

“Once the position is better after these five games, we will be singing another tune.”

Thobejane’s first assignment is a trip away to Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

