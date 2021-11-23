Shaun Bartlett focuses on returning Spurs to the PSL

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett aspires to guide the Urban Warriors back to the Premiership, despite that the club’s hierarchy hasn’t given him such mandate.

Bartlett, who joined the side three weeks ago, earned his maiden win as Spurs coach when they thumped Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 4-0 away on Sunday. Chico Bunga, Jairo da Silva, Abednigo Mosiatlhaga and Ashley Cupido were on target for Spurs in Venda.

Even with the win in Venda, Spurs remain second from bottom on the table, 13 points behind leaders JDR Stars, who have accumulated 25 points. Bartlett is optimistic that they can still gain promotion.

“There’s no mandate. As a coach, if you don’t want to be successful you shouldn’t be in this business. For us as a club we are going to take it game by game but we want to be in the Premiership, that’s a goal for the club and for me as a coach,’’ Bartlett told Sowetan yesterday.

“There’s no mandate given but we want to have success and the only way you can gauge that is to get the club back to where it belongs... in the Premiership.”

The Spurs mentor feels the win against Tshakhuma is fruit of hard work they put in during the recent international break. Bartlett hopes the big win is the start of great things for them.

“We had two weeks to prepare for the game because of the international break. We played a few friendlies and I think that prepared us well for the game, hence we won convincingly,” Bartlett revealed.

“The 4-0 win for me is a combination of many factors but mostly the players had unrivalled desire and confidence. Hopefully, this can be a foundation for us going forward. To do it away from home sets the benchmark, where we have to hold up those standards.’’

Results

Tshakhuma 0, Spurs 4; AmaTuks 0, Uthongathi 0; Lions 0, Sporting 1; Leopards 1, Callies 0; City Rovers 0; Venda Academy 1; Cosmos 2, All Stars 2; JDR 1, Bay 1