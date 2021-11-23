Pull up your socks, Williams tells teammates

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has called on his teammates to be more consistent as they face the "game of the season" in tomorrow’s Tshwane derby.

The three-time league champions are blowing hot and cold in the DStv Premiership, but as champions Mamelodi Sundowns face them (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 5.30pm), goalkeeper Williams has asked his teammates to pull up their socks.

Matsatsantsa come off a disappointing 1-2 defeat to Marumo Gallants at the weekend, becoming the first side this season to lose to the troubled club.

“We are coming from a disappointing defeat at home, and we are not happy with the outcome of that game. We did not apply ourselves well. The performance and effort were not there, and we got what we deserved. We have many things to fix.

"We spoke about it and analysed the situation. The commitment was lacking in the loss against Marumo. We need to fix the mistakes to avoid getting a hiding in our next league game in the derby,” said Williams.

Williams, 29, emphasised the importance of winning the derby to get back to their winning ways against the unbeaten Brazilians.

If they win the derby, they will end Sundowns' unbeaten run of 10 matches and claim the bragging rights in the derby. They could also potentially be the first team to score a goal against the 10-time league champions in the Premiership. Incidentally, SuperSport’s Teboho Mokoena was the last player to find the back of the net against Sundowns in the league in May, in a 1-3 loss.

“They are the champions and have not conceded. But we will go out there and fight. We have our ambitions and set our target in the league. We let ourselves down in our previous results, losing a game at home.

"We will give a better account of ourselves and we will not make it easy for them. We want to close the gap at the top of the log. We will give a much better performance than the previous one,” said Williams.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Marumo Gallants v Maritzburg, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm; Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB, 5.30pm; Sundowns v SuperSport, Loftus Versfeld, 5.30pm; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven Stadium, 5.30pm.

Saturday: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Tuks Stadium, 3.30pm; TS Galaxy v Cape Town City, Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Chiefs, Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm; Arrows v Baroka, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm; Royal AM v Stellenbosch, Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala Stadium, 5.30pm.