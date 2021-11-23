Baxter looks to build momentum after away victory

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is of the sentiment that stringing two wins together in a row entitles them to be on cloud nine.

Having beaten Orlando Pirates 2-1 before the recent Fifa hiatus, Chiefs managed their second win on the trot by outwitting Maritzburg United via Bernard Parker’s solitary goal at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. Chiefs host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).

“The Fifa break is always difficult because it would have been very easy tonight [to not win]. We come from a win against Pirates… you’re patting yourselves in the back and you have a long break, you don’t win this one. I am just delighted. We can start making a bit of a noise,’’ said Baxter.

Baxter was chuffed with how his troops managed the game after scoring in the 63rd minute. The Amakhosi coach added he never felt agitated throughout the second period.

“I thought the second half was very comfortable. If I look back at it, I can’t remember being nervous. It’s nice to see that we’re scoring from a set-play and we managed the game quiet well,’’ noted Baxter.

Coming off the bench for Keagan Dolly in the 86th minute, Leonardo Castro played his first game since June, having been sidelined by a groin injury that compelled him to undergo surgery. Baxter aims to continue using Castro sparingly until he regains full fitness.

“It was nice to see Leo back on the field. He’s not ready by a long way yet, but I am hoping to give him some 10 minutes, 10 minutes, 10 minutes and see how quickly we can get him back to full fitness.’’

Meanwhile, Maritzburg trainer Ernst Middendorp was left feeling hard done by his side’s failure to play off-side trap when Parker netted the goal that eventually sank them at home.

“It’s a defeat and I think we basically defended the goal poorly. You have to push your defensive line forward and the opponent will definitely be in an off-side position and we didn’t do it,’’ said Middendorp.