African champions Sundowns Ladies shift focus to JVW as they bid to wrap up successive Super League title

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will have to shelve any plans for a parade of their Caf Women’s Champions League crown and celebrate the historic achievement with their supporters in the nation’s capital as they shift focus to the defence of their Hollywood Super League title.

Fresh from conquering the continent after defeating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to win the inaugural Women’s Champions League crown in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday, Banyana Ba Style returned home on Sunday and received a welcome fit for queens at OR Tambo International airport in Kempton Park.

Sundowns Ladies returned to the training field on Tuesday to prepare for their Super League home match against JVW FC at Groenkloof Stadium in Tshwane at 3pm on Wednesday.