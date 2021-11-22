Misfiring Pirates frustrate Ncikazi yet again

Disappointment was written all over the face of Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi as he delivered a post-mortem of their goalless stalemate with Golden Arrows at the weekend.

Despite creating a number of chances, Pirates couldn’t find the back of the net at Princess Magogo Stadium. “I am disappointed based on the number of chances we created. It’s two points dropped for us. I really don’t think we deserve a point here, we deserve three. But in the game of football if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net, you won’t win matches,’’ Ncikazi said after the match.

“If you don’t score, the opponent gains confidence. We created a lot of chances in the first half. We should have taken one or two of those chances. It’s a process that we’re working on. One of us is going to have a heart attack very soon. It’s frustrating to miss chances.”

Even so, Ncikazi sounded rather proud of the performance of his troops in Durban. “I am not disappointed with the performance and the effort from the players,” noted the Pirates trainer.

Ncikazi and his co-coach Fadlu Davids handed Diski Challenge sensation Boitumelo Radiopane his senior debut. Ncikazi suggested they’d like to give more youngsters such opportunities in the future.

“One of his shots was very close to being a goal. It would have been nice if he scored but I am still very happy with him. We have to be developmental in our approach, allow youngsters to grow. He’s doing well in the Diski Challenge and that’s the approach that the club must adopt,” said Ncikazi.

Arrows mentor Lehlohonolo Seema sounded content with the draw. He said they would have loved to win to honour the club’s late doctor Siyabonga Dlamini, who died in a car accident three weeks ago.

“Credit must go to our boys. We get this draw, but we wanted to win for our late doctor Dlamini. We take the point but we would have loved to take maximum points for him,” said Seema.