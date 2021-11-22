LISTEN LIVE | Marawa Sports Worldwide

Sportscaster Robert Marawa is back with his award-winning sports show, Marawa Sport Worldwide – right here on SowetanLIVE.

The 90-minute show is streamed live every Monday to Friday from 5.30pm right here and on Vuma FM in Durban and Rise FM in Nelspruit.

Marawa has decades of experience, including at MultiChoice and the SABC, and longstanding relationships with many of the top sports personalities in the world. He has won almost all major radio and TV journalism awards in SA for his work.