Sibisi out to show Pirates what they are missing
The 25-year-old was one of the most outstanding defenders in the league last season and captained Abafana Bes'thende to a fourth-place finish in the DStv Premiership
Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi admits that a failed move to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season has had an impact on his performance this campaign.
The 25-year-old was one of the most outstanding defenders in the league last season and captained Abafana Bes'thende to a fourth-place finish in the DStv Premiership...
