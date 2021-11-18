High-flying Stellenbosch's first target is to get to 30 points, says coach Barker

Unbeaten Stellenbosch are the surprise package of the season and sitting pretty in second place on the DStv Premiership ahead of their home match against last season’s runners-up AmaZulu on Saturday.

Stellies have collected 20 points, having won five and drawn as many matches in the opening 10 matches, trailing leading champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a played a game less, by five points.

Having finished third from bottom last season with only five wins, 14 draws, and 11 defeats as they ended with 29 points, Steve Barker’s team is completely transformed and remain one of the two unbeaten teams along with Sundowns.