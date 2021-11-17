WATCH LIVE | Safa gives update on complaint about Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ghana
The South African Football Association (Safa) is on Wednesday giving an update on a complaint about Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ghana.
Ghana progressed by the narrowest of margins to the final, single-tie round of qualifying.
Their 1-0 win, thanks to Andre Ayew's hotly-disputed 33rd minute penalty, saw the Black Stars level with Bafana on points (13) and goal difference (+4), but progress on the next level of criteria, goals scored in the group (Ghana had seven, SA six).
TimesLIVE
