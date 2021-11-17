Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Safa gives update on complaint about Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ghana

By TimesLIVE - 17 November 2021 - 13:02

The South African Football Association (Safa) is on Wednesday giving an update on a complaint about Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Ghana progressed by the narrowest of margins to the final, single-tie round of qualifying.

Their 1-0 win, thanks to Andre Ayew's hotly-disputed 33rd minute penalty, saw the Black Stars level with Bafana on points (13) and goal difference (+4), but progress on the next level of criteria, goals scored in the group (Ghana had seven, SA six).

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony