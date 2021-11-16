Broos laments poor officiating, congratulates improving Bafana

Rightly so, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has chalked up their defeat to Ghana mainly to poor officiating.

Thanks to a dubious penalty, that was converted by skipper Andre Ayew, Ghana defeated Bafana 1-0 to progress to the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers as Group G winners.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye made a number of contentious decisions against Bafana, but awarding a penalty that would eventually prove decisive, when SA defender Rushine de Reuck hardly touched Ghana’s Daniel Amartey inside the box, took the cake.

“I am really not happy with the way the referee today [on Sunday] let Ghana play in an aggressive way… I have nothing against that but it has to be for both sides. So, it was difficult for us to have good results here,’’ said Broos.

Even so, the 69-year-old Belgian trainer was still proud of his troops. Broos conceded lack of experience put them on a back foot a bit, feeling they’ll be stronger in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

“Again, when you see what we’ve done in the last three months, I am so proud of my team. I congratulate Ghana for the qualification to the next round but on the other side I have to congratulate my team as well because we worked hard,’’ noted Broos.

“There’s a team again in SA and that’s very important. This team [Ghana] is 10 times more experienced than us. We are a new team. You can’t blame us for not qualifying for the next round but you can be sure that there’s a team again in SA and we will see that in the next qualifiers for Afcon.”

The Bafana tactician also lamented not scoring more goals in the penultimate Group G tie at home to Zimbabwe two days before the trip to Ghana. SA only managed to beat Zimbabwe by a solitary strike, squandering a chance to boost their goal difference as Ghana ended qualifying ahead of them by being a goal better.

“That was the only game we didn’t play at our level and it’s a pity because if we’d played like in the other four games we would have won with two or three goals to boost our chances of going to the next round,’’ said Broos.