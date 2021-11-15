Kurt Lentjies replaces Gavin Hunt as Chippa United coach

Chippa United named Kurt Lentjies as the team’s caretaker coach and Siya Gwambi as his assistant, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The 36-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United midfielder, who joined the Gqeberha club in 2017, takes over from suspended head coach Gavin Hunt.

Lentjies and Gwambi took charge of the morning training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Hunt, Ian Taylor and Roy Limongelli have all been suspended with immediate effect due to poor results.