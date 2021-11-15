Controversial Royal AM keep showing their mettle

For all the controversy Royal AM have created and the criticism they have come under for their extravagance, they are one of the in-form teams in the DStv Premiership.

They were recently fined by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee for flashing stacks of cash on the field after their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United at Chatsworth Stadium.

For all the chaos and controversy that has defined them, they have been taking care of the most important thing, which is collecting points.

They are fourth on the log with 18 points from 10 matches and they are among the early pacesetters in the title race.