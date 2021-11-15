Controversial Royal AM keep showing their mettle
Team characterised by their never-say-die attitude
For all the controversy Royal AM have created and the criticism they have come under for their extravagance, they are one of the in-form teams in the DStv Premiership.
They were recently fined by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee for flashing stacks of cash on the field after their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United at Chatsworth Stadium.
For all the chaos and controversy that has defined them, they have been taking care of the most important thing, which is collecting points.
They are fourth on the log with 18 points from 10 matches and they are among the early pacesetters in the title race.
The money is doing the talking for them as players are now motivated. This could be because they are receiving win bonuses from the club and that salaries are now paid on time, unlike when they were still playing for the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic.
They now have a never-say-die attitude as they often win games at the death.
Victor Letsoalo has led the attack and scored six goals in eight appearances to give them a massive boost in their maiden season in top-flight football.
While they are not tight at the back, as they have conceded 12 goals, what is impressive is that they are scoring goals, having found the back net 18 times, the most in the league. They have scored one more goal than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Royal coach John Maduka warned that they were still a work in progress as they had not reached their full potential.
“It has been a lot of hard work after the transition, trying to put the team together there has been a lot of work,” Maduka once told Sowetan.
“We are happy with the progress and we are still a work in progress. We will continue working hard.”
