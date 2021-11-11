WATCH | Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana bids farewell to his teammates

Mamelodi Sundowns have released an emotional video of former captain Hlompho Kekana bidding farewell to his teammates after it was announced that he is leaving the club having spent more than a decade at Chloorkop.

In the video Kekana congratulates his teammates for finally winning the MTN8 recently by beating Cape Town City on penalties at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Kekana, who was not part of the victorious team, thanked the players for winning the trophy as it eluded him as captain of the club for more than a decade.