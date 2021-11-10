On-fire Bafana strikers a good sign for qualifiers, says Ronwen

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is excited by the fact that all of the side’s attackers have been scoring for their respective clubs prior to linking up with the national team.

Bafana are gearing up for two crucial 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana. SA face the Warriors at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 9pm in what’s their penultimate Group G tie, before travelling to Ghana for the final pool match in Cape Coast on Sunday (also at 9pm).

Williams is buoyed by the rich vein of form Bafana attackers displayed at club level in recent weeks, highlighting whoever starts upfront between Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Evidence Makgopa, Victor Letsoalo and Fagrie Lakay is capable of doing the job in these two important games. Letsoalo is, however, suspended for tomorrow's game.

“It’s wonderful to have Keagan, Percy, Victor and Evidence…even Fagrie because all of them are doing well. It’s a positive for us to have attackers who’ve been scoring. Any of them can start because they’ve all been scoring goals for their clubs,’’ Williams said.

Bafana are top of Group G, having garnered 10 points, one ahead of Ghana. The Black Stars face third-placed Ethiopia at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

While he agrees they’ll have one eye on the earlier kickoff in Soweto between Ethiopia and Ghana, Williams has underlined they need no favours.

“We don’t want any favours from anyone. We want to do it ourselves. The ball is in our court now. We’ve collected 10 points…we’re top of the log and we want to keep it like that. Ghana are chasing us, so we shouldn’t worry about them but in saying that, obviously we’ll have one eye on the result there at Orlando Stadium,’’ stated the Bafana skipper.

On the unusual 9pm home kick-off against Zimbabwe, the SuperSport United shot-stopper emphasised the significance of time adjustments. For Williams, the 9pm kick-off evokes memories of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) game against Namibia that started at 10pm in June 2019 in Egypt.

“We need to adjust our times. I am sure a day before the game [today] we will try and train that time. Obviously it’s very late, so you don’t want to be training around that time but we need to adjust,’’ noted Williams.

“But the main thing is, it’s a mindset thing. I can remember when we were at Afcon, we played against Namibia at 10pm and we’d never done that before but we went out there with the right mentality and we beat them [via a solitary goal by Bongani Zungu]."