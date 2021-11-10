Bafana and Chiefs star Dolly: I needed to leave my comfort zone and grow up

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly says the years he spent abroad in Ligue 1 in France have helped him become a complete player, comfortable in any position assigned to him by the coaches.

Dolly has been in scintillating form, including his brace this past weekend in Chiefs' 2-1 DStv Premiership Soweto derby win against arch rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos could not ignore Dolly's form. The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward who returned to SA to join Chiefs after four-and-a-half years at Montpellier in the off-season, has been recalled to the national camp for the crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday night, and Ghana away on Sunday.

“Versatility, I think that is what I learned abroad,” Dolly said during the Bafana training camp at Dobsonville Stadium.

“Wherever the coach needs me, I will perform and put my best boot forward. That is what it is about for me.

“I have matured as a person and as a player and here I will give it my all. The ultimate prize is being part of a World Cup squad going to Qatar. Which player does not want to be a part of that?”

The 28-year-old had struggled for game time at Montpellier HSC, which was worsened by a nagging knee injury.

The former Sundowns hitman said things in football do not always go as smoothly as players might want them to, and his experience in France taught him to contend with the ups-and-downs of life.

“I needed the experience, I needed to leave my comfort zone and grow up. It was hard to face some of my lowest moments alone, far from loved ones, but it has made me stronger mentally,” he said.

With five goals and a number of assists to his name in the 2021-22 Premiership so far, Dolly has made a statement on his return to SA that has been hard to ignore. He will aim to transfer such form to the national team in the coming five days' huge outings.