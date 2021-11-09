Rookie coach Motaung in push for Tuks promotion

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung, 37, doesn’t think his limited experience in the GladAfrica Championship will be a handicap in AmaTuks' push for promotion.

The AmaTuks gig is Motaung’s first big break as a head coach, having spent most of his time coaching in Varsity Football. The Free State-born mentor was appointed in December. Motaung has revived the Tshwane side to be promotion contenders, occupying second spot on the log with 22 points, two behind leaders JDR after 12 games.

While some GladAfrica followers, especially on social media, have raised concerns that the lack of experience will catch up with Motaung down the line, the AmaTuks trainer has suggested experience isn’t that important if you are passionate and willing to learn.

“I always tell people that no-one was born with experience. It’s about passion, dedication and willingness to learn. I always try by all means to stay informed about new trends in the game. So, I doubt experience can be an issue for me. I am of the view that we’re in a position to compete for promotion,’’ Motaung told Sowetan.

“Each and every top coach in the world was given a chance, none of them were born winners of trophies. In my case I am also helped by surrounding myself with experienced people like Sammy Troughton, who’s my technical director here. He guides me every now and then.’’

AmaTuks’ resurgence has also been helped by the contributions of players like Luvuyo Phewa and Harold Majadibodu, who are on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

“They [Phewa and Majadibodu] are very key. One has to be thankful to Sundowns, especially the head coach Manqoba Mngqithi who before the season started I met with to discuss how we can use the two players,’’ noted Motaung.

“They are adding a lot of value. As you can see Phewa is scoring... yesterday [on Sunday] he scored a brace to help us win [beating Pretoria Callies 2-1]. Majadibodu is solid at the back.”

Results

Callies 1, AmaTuks 2; Spurs 1, Bay 2; Tshakhuma 2, Polokwane 0; Cosmos 1, Uthongathi 3; FS Stars 1, All Stars 0; Venda Academy 2, Leopards 1; Sporting 0, City Rovers 1; JDR 1, Lions 0.