Soccer

Klopp fumes after West Ham loss

Liverpool coach says 'VAR hides behind refs'

By Reuters - 09 November 2021 - 09:42
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts.
Image: Tony Obrien

London - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fired a broadside at referee Craig Pawson and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell after several challenges in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League loss at West Ham United went unpunished.

West Ham out-muscled Liverpool for a memorable victory to leapfrog Klopp's side and move up to third in the standings and the German manager was livid after officials ruled in the London side's favour on two major incidents.

Klopp first said Angelo Ogbonna had fouled Alisson Becker while going up for an aerial duel which led to the goalkeeper's own goal from a corner kick in the fourth minute.

"I think it's a clear foul on Alisson, how can it not be? The arm from Ogbonna is there. I really don't know who was VAR today," Klopp told reporters after West Ham ended Liverpool's unbeaten run at 25 games.

"The ref made it easy for himself and thought, come on, let's see what the VAR is saying. The VAR had a look and said not clear and obvious, I don't know why. And here's the goal, which is really strange."

Klopp was also angry with West Ham left back Aaron Cresswell's studs-up challenge that caught Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on the knee, saying it was a "clear red card".

"Yes he (Cresswell) touched the ball, but if it's a reckless challenge it doesn't matter if you touch the ball. You cannot go high up like that," Klopp added.

"There are too many things where it is 'let's see what VAR is saying' and we have a problem with clear and obvious mistakes, because whoever we have for VAR hides behind referees. This was a big problem for us today."

Liverpool dropped down to fourth, a point behind West Ham and four points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal continue to climb with win over Watford

Arsenal closed in on the Premier League top four after a second-half goal from Emile Smith-Rowe gave them a 1-0 home win over Watford yesterday in ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Evisceration': Knives out for Man United's Solskjaer after sobering derby loss

Manchester City's clinical 2-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United dominated the airwaves and British newspapers as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came ...
Sport
2 days ago

Real Madrid move top of LaLiga after seeing off Rayo

Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at home to Rayo Vallecano to go top of LaLiga on Saturday although Carlo Ancelotti's side ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man City cruise to derby win as United home woes continue

Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Manchester United in their derby at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout