Benni happy with victory at Cape Town City

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy could not hide his excitement after his charges bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership.

A first-half brace by Zambian goal-poacher Augustine Mulenga helped Usuthu to collect the maximum points. “I am happy for the boys. They deserved to win the game. We showed character and started the game well. We could have won the game by four goals as we created more goal-scoring opportunities.

"We were not ourselves in the past two games. But we looked like the old AmaZulu against Cape Town City. I saw that AmaZulu that has the fighting spirit. Our movement was good when we had the ball, and we put the ball in the right areas,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy, 43, said they are on the right track, and he was happy that goalkeeper Veli Mothwa kept a clean sheet. “From where we come from this season, I am happy with the win against the Citizens. Mothwa kept another clean sheet. We kept back-to-back clean sheets, and that is a sign of progress,"

On November 20, Usuthu will visit high-flying Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape.

“When we come back, we will focus on Stellies. They are the form team, and it is not going to be an easy game. We have to be ready and prepared for that game. If this team pitches up in Stellenbosch, I am excited about the next game,” added McCarthy.