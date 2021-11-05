We need a striker who will assist Manzini – Marques

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach Zeca Marques has indicated their chances to challenge for promotion hinge on getting a striker who’ll share the scoring responsibility with 33-year-old skipper Rhulani Manzini.

Marques joined Tshakhuma in the middle of last month replacing, Serbian-born Moma Medic. Marques has since overseen four matches at the Venda side, failing to win a single one of those with two draws and two defeats, while managing just two goals in the process.

“Look, everyone wants to get promoted and we’re not different. That’s also our main objective but we need goals to achieve this. We have a fairly good squad but I feel we need someone who’ll score then we can talk about really fighting for promotion,’’ Marques told Sowetan yesterday.

“We’re missing too many chances upfront. If you’re not scoring, you’re not going to get results. We need to consider getting a striker that will support Manzini. He plays every game and if he gets injured tomorrow, what happens? Sometimes he’s to be substituted but it’s hard to do it because we rely on him.’’

Marques, who made a name for himself at Moroka Swallows where he won the 2012/13 season’s MTN8, is impressed with his side’s defensive work so far. The 60-year-old Portuguese mentor also revealed he had to tweak formations to accommodate his players, highlighting patience must be exercised on his new system.

“Defensively we’re organised… the structure is good and the players understand what I want. The four games I have been in charge of have given me a sense of what’s lacking in the team but defensively I am satisfied,’’ said Marques.

“At first I played 4-3-2-1, now I am playing 3-5-2 to accommodate the players that we have… to have a different dynamic and it’ll take time to see if this works. Technically, I have been here for two weeks.’'

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Tomorrow: FS Stars v All Stars, Goble Park Stadium; Venda Academy v All Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium; Sporting v City Rovers, Kabokweni Stadium; JDR v Lions, Giant Stadium.

Sunday: Callies v AmaTuks, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Spurs v Bay, Athlone Stadium; Tshakhuma v Polokwane, Thohoyandou Stadium; Cosmos v Uthongathi, Vosloorus Stadium.