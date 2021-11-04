Unexpected twist to search for Soweto houses painted in Chiefs' and Pirates' colours

You set out looking for a story originating from a picture circulated on social media of two houses, joined, as some in townships are, where the myth has grown that a Kaizer Chiefs and an Orlando Pirates supporter have painted their “halves” in their teams’ colours.

And then you find something completely different.

You find one side of the joined houses still bedecked in the colours of the Buccaneers, the black and white, the fearsome skull and crossbones, the slogans, war cries and nicknames: “Amabhakabhaka”, “Sea Robbers”, “Ezimnyama Ngenkani” (the Black Ones). But something is amiss. The gold and black of the “Chiefs house” has been painted white. Did the Chiefs fan move?

Then you find another story.

From the Pirates house emerges Johanna Marokane, 76. “It was Pirates people,” she says of those who painted her house that way. She kept the decoration because she is a Pirates fan, because her father was. An initial suspicious introduction, where she is reluctant to speak to the journalist and photographer awkwardly hovering at her gate, gives way to a smile as sweet as her age.