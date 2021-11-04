Truter targets first victory since August

Since embattled Swallows coach Brandon Truter returned from leave, the Birds have failed to register a win in the DStv Premiership.

The Soweto-based club drew their past three league matches, scoring one goal in the process.

Swallows had to again settle for a share of the spoils after a goalless draw against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in midweek. “I am happy with the performance of the team but not the result. I am happy that we managed to keep a clean sheet. But we need to start winning games,” said Truter.

Swallows will play host to Sekhukhune United at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday at 3.30pm.

Truter hopes that they will pick up their first league win since August against the newly promoted boys.

Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema was disappointed with the stalemate against Swallows but happy with the clean sheet, after they had conceded five goals in their past two matches.

“They were determined not to lose the game. We could not break down the defence. We could have done better but Swallows were strong in defence. The positive thing is that we managed to keep a clean sheet. I am disappointed with the result. We will keep on working hard and we will get it right,” said Seema.

Arrows visit the unbeaten Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday at 5pm and Seema described it as a tricky game.