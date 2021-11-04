Soccer

Marumo, AmaZulu may bear huge costs over kit fiasco

Tie rescheduled as both teams wore clashing colours

04 November 2021 - 07:26
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Match Officials call of the game dues to clash of Kits during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants on the 03 November 2021 at King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi.
Match Officials call of the game dues to clash of Kits during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants on the 03 November 2021 at King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants again found themselves at odds with the PSL rules yesterday when it emerged they didn’t have an alternative kit against AmaZulu, resulting in the game being abandoned.

The match at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi was called off after both benches seemingly alerted referee Christopher Kistoor about the clashing kit colours just nine minutes into the encounter.

The PSL confirmed the match has since been rescheduled for today at the same venue (3.30pm). PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has made it clear the guilty parties in this fiasco will pay the costs incurred by broadcaster SuperSport and other affected stakeholders.

“To my mind, I will be looking at the possibility of holding somebody who caused this responsible such that they must pay the costs incurred. On top of that they could be a fine and sanctions as well. I have already asked for figures from SuperSport,'' Becker told Sowetan.

Becker also suggested the match officials should also take a fair share of criticism for not identifying the confusion in the pre-match meeting a day before the game.

“I can’t understand that the match was abandoned because there’s a pre-match meeting that takes place at least a day before the match so that issues like kit clashes and everything like that can be sorted out,’’ said Becker.

AmaZulu, the hosts, were clad in their traditional green colours while Gallants donned dark navy, which is their home colours. Match officials took about 30 minutes on the call with the PSL hierarchy before calling-off the tie. A source close to AmaZulu confirmed the visitors didn’t have an alternative kit.

“Gallants made it clear they came with one set of kit and that is against the PSL rules. The referees consulted with the high-ranking league officials before taking the decision to call the game off,’’ said the informant who was at the venue.

What renders Gallants blameworthy is that article 17.2 of the PSL constitution, as stipulated in the handbook, states: “Both member clubs must take their official team outfit as well as their alternative team outfit to all matches.”

Article 17.3 makes it clear it’s the visiting side’s responsibility to ascertain the colours of the home team. It’s clear Gallants didn’t bother to find out was colour AmaZulu were going to use.

Sundowns beat Martizburg to go three points clear on top of the league standings

There's no stopping the well-oiled Mamelodi Sundowns machine.
Sport
12 hours ago

'It was a stupid thing to do,' says SuperSport coach Tembo on Fleurs red card

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is upset with his player Luke Fleurs after the centre-back was red carded having received two yellow cards in ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Coach Ramovic proud of his Galaxy side after finally winning first match of the season

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has expressed his relief after his side's 2-1 win against Baroka to end a nine-match drought on Tuesday.
Sport
18 hours ago

Royal AM coach John Maduka praises his team for their fighting spirit

Royal AM are growing in confidence and proving to be one of the Premiership’s surprise packages this season after they snatched victory from the jaws ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...