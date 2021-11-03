Makola could be in trouble again for ‘pushing’ referee

Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola could be in trouble again with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee for pushing assistant referee Cladwin Baloyi after his team’s MTN8 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker revealed to Sowetan yesterday that he was studying the footage, which saw Makola push the assistant referee after the match at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Makola, alongside the Citizen goalkeeper Hugo Marques, were seen remonstrating with Baloyi for failing to spot that Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango had encroached off his goal line during the shootout.

The midfielder then laid his hands on the match official and gave him a shove in a scene reminiscent of three years ago when the player was hauled over the coals by the PSL disciplinary committee (DC).

In 2019, Makola was suspended by the DC after being found guilty of manhandling Abongile Tom after a Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’ve got something that I’m looking for there. I didn’t watch the final, so I didn’t see the major incidents. I have called for the video footage at the end of the penalty shootout to see what was going on there,” Becker said.

“I’ve got the match referee’s report. I’m waiting for the assistant referee’s report, so everything should be clearer tomorrow [today]. I just saw a very short clip somebody took off the television screen. I saw a player from Cape Town City shove the match official with both hands.”

Asked what will happen if he is found guilty, Becker said he anticipated another fight. “There will be a fight again as the DC previously banned the player for six months and after the appeal, they reduced the sanction there,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure it will be different this time because it is not the first time it has happened with that particular club.”

Meanwhile, Becker is also expected to finalise the Royal AM case this week as well after they appeared last Thursday.

“We’ve had the hearing, so I’m waiting for something in writing from my opponent so that we can present it to the panel and that will be finalised during the week.”