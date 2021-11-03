Jaded AmaZulu look to bounce back to winning ways against Marumo

AmaZulu defender Tercious Malepe sees their DStv Premiership match against Marumo Gallants at King Zwelithini Stadium today at 3.30pm as an ideal opportunity to bounce back from their recent defeat to Sekhukhune United.

Without taking Gallants for granted, Malepe feels this is the match they should win and bounce back to winning ways from that disappointing 2-0 defeat.

“We are not happy with the results that we got there away against Sekhukhune, of course, the fatigue and everything, but that is not an excuse,” Malepe said.

“As professional footballers, we eat well and recover quicker to prepare for the next game. We have taken the loss and now it is a matter of saying how are we going to bounce back. Looking forward, the guys are looking sharper. We are all angry, we didn’t take that defeat nicely.

“It was not nice because we have not tasted defeat in a while, so going to Gallants, we are going to put everything that we have into the game to make sure that we get back to the momentum of winning games.

“We know how massive it is. We need to get a victory against Gallants. I know it is not going to be an easy game, but we are up for the fight.”

The 24-year-old from Middelburg, Mpumalanga, added that they would be cautious as Gallants are desperate to register their first victory of the season.

“They have a lot of quality players. The likes of Lehlohonolo Nonyane have a good experience. They have a very good squad with players that have been in the Premiership for long,” Malepe said.

“The experience is there, so it is going to be a tough match for us, but we are ready.”

Gallants are without a win in seven matches with three draws and four defeats.

Fixtures (3.30pm unless stated)

Today: AmaZulu v Gallants, King Zwelithini; CPT City v Chippa, Cape Town (5pm); Sundowns v Maritzburg, Loftus Versfeld (5.30pm).

Friday: SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe (5.30pm)

Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB; Stellenbosch v Arrows, Danie Craven (5pm); AmaZulu v CPT City, Moses Mabhida (6pm).

Sunday: Royal v Boroka, Chatsworth; Chippa v Maritzburg, Nelson Mandela Bay; Swallows v Sekhukhune, Dobsonville; Gallants v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).