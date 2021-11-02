Malepe warns his AmaZulu teammates to tread very carefully against a potentially tricky Marumo

AmaZulu midfielder Tercious Malepe has warned his teammates to anticipate a more dangerous and attacking Marumo Gallants when the two sides meet in a DStv Premiership match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

Increasingly desperate Gallants are yet to win a match this season and have conceded nine goals in seven league encounters.

The 24 year-old midfielder said AmaZulu have put their shock 2-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United behind them and have turned their their attention to Gallants, who remain a threat and have the potential to surprise the Durban side.

"The name [Marumo Gallants] is new, but the quality of the players they have, there is a lot of quality there," Malepe said.

"The likes of Lehlohonolo Nonyane, the experience is too much.

"The squad is very, very good with players who have been in the PSL for a long time."

Eyebrows were raised when AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy's charges were beaten by a determined Sekhukhune, but Malepe said they will not use their Caf Champions League travel challenges as an excuse for the indifferent results in the domestic league.

"We have taken the loss, but it is a matter of how we bounce back," he said.

"We must make sure we get back to the momentum of winning games and we know how important it is for us to get the victory.

"It will not be easy, but we are up for the fight.

"We were not happy with the results we got against Sekhukhune United and there was the fatigue and all of that [after travelling on the continent]. [But] it should not be an excuse.

"As professional footballers we have to make sure we eat well and recover quicker to prepare for the next game.

"We are looking forward to it, the guys are looking sharp.

"We were all angry and we did not take the loss well because we haven’t lost a in a while, but going into the Gallants game we are going to give everything we have."