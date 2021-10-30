2,000 allowed for Sundowns v City final — but no members of the public

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Wednesday confirmed that it will allow 2,000 Covid-19 vaccinated people to attend the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

The league, however, made it clear that there will be no tickets sold to the public as the 2,000 tickets will be allocated to the two teams, the sponsors, the media and invited guests.

The PSL added that everyone attending will have to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

“The attendees will be made up tickets issued to sponsors of the league as per our contractual obligations, MTN8 finalists members clubs' allocation, and accredited personnel, working staff, members of the media, players, technical team members and match officials.

“There will be no tickets available for sale.”

The PSL said it will be guided for future games by government protocols in terms of the numbers they'll allow to attend matches.

It will be the first time since March 2019 that a PSL match is attended by anyone other than the players and the television crews.

The PSL will accredit only 55 members of print, radio and online media. The 2,000 people allowed to attend Saturday's game raises questions about whether more people will be allowed at the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 6.

The South African Football Association says it wants more than 2,000 fans at the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe on November 11.

Only 2,000 fans attended the Bafana match against Ethiopia early this month in what was the first match in SA in any sport to be attended by fans after the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2019.