Soccer

Will Fielies play Shalulile out of cup final battle?

Three tussles that could settle MTN8 decider

29 October 2021 - 08:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Taariq Fielies of Cape Town City.
Image: Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix

As the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns takes centre stage at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm), Sihle Ndebele has identified three key battles that could have a big say in determining the champions.

Taariq Fielies v Peter Shalulile

Fielies, 29, is the only City centre-half who has started all the side’s 10 games across all tournaments this term. Facing the free-scoring Shalulile is arguably Fielies’s ultimate test. The 28-year-old Shalulile has already scored eight times from 11 games thus far, showing he’s in top form. This matchup is likely to be won aerially since both players are tall.

Shalulile likes to latch on to the ball over the top, but Fielies’s ability to read high balls could force the Sundowns ace to look for other ways to  find the back of the net. Many teams assigned at least two defenders to frustrate Shalulile but the Namibian always manages to navigate reinforced rearguards.

Andile Jali v Thato Mokeke

The midfield tussle between Jali and Mokeke will determine who dominates possession between the two sides on the day. Jali’s stamina and his well-timed tackles are some of the traits that make him a difficult opponent.

On the other hand, Mokeke’s ability to keep it simple makes him one of the most effective defensive midfielders in the division. Mokeke also likes to spray long balls to locate his attackers. The players are both 31.

Surprise Ralani v Lyle Lakay

Ralani is one of the few prototype wingers in the Premier Soccer League, finding joy in penetrating though the flanks. Conversely, Lakay, 30, is a modern full-back who spends most of the time high up the field, attacking instead of defending.

It will be interesting to see how the Sundowns left-back conducts himself on the day because his adventurous style of play, characterised by forward surges, could give the 34-year-old Ralani a chance to penetrate the left flank.

Dlamini advises on how to score against Sundowns

Having been one of the few players to have found the back of the net against Mamelodi Sundowns this season, Golden Arrows striker Nqobeko Dlamini has ...
Sport
1 hour ago

City welcome Downs' open game

With the odds against Cape Town City in the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow, assistant coach Diogo Peral feels ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Walters feels Citizens are capable of upsetting Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns may be overwhelming favourites heading into the MTN8 final against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 6pm, but ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns looking 'forward rather than backwards'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is turning a blind eye to their rather dreary history in the MTN8.
Sport
1 hour ago

