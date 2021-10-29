Will Fielies play Shalulile out of cup final battle?

As the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns takes centre stage at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm), Sihle Ndebele has identified three key battles that could have a big say in determining the champions.

Taariq Fielies v Peter Shalulile

Fielies, 29, is the only City centre-half who has started all the side’s 10 games across all tournaments this term. Facing the free-scoring Shalulile is arguably Fielies’s ultimate test. The 28-year-old Shalulile has already scored eight times from 11 games thus far, showing he’s in top form. This matchup is likely to be won aerially since both players are tall.

Shalulile likes to latch on to the ball over the top, but Fielies’s ability to read high balls could force the Sundowns ace to look for other ways to find the back of the net. Many teams assigned at least two defenders to frustrate Shalulile but the Namibian always manages to navigate reinforced rearguards.

Andile Jali v Thato Mokeke

The midfield tussle between Jali and Mokeke will determine who dominates possession between the two sides on the day. Jali’s stamina and his well-timed tackles are some of the traits that make him a difficult opponent.

On the other hand, Mokeke’s ability to keep it simple makes him one of the most effective defensive midfielders in the division. Mokeke also likes to spray long balls to locate his attackers. The players are both 31.

Surprise Ralani v Lyle Lakay

Ralani is one of the few prototype wingers in the Premier Soccer League, finding joy in penetrating though the flanks. Conversely, Lakay, 30, is a modern full-back who spends most of the time high up the field, attacking instead of defending.

It will be interesting to see how the Sundowns left-back conducts himself on the day because his adventurous style of play, characterised by forward surges, could give the 34-year-old Ralani a chance to penetrate the left flank.