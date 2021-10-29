WATCH | One on One with Willard Katsande

The 35-year-old Katsande, who is winding his career at DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United, spoke about how he escaped poverty, managed to stay at Naturena for ten years, his social media activity, starting a clothing range and going into the construction business.

Katsande also spoke about his burning desire to return to Naturena, where he won two league titles, MTN8 and NedbankCup tournaments, as a coach to give back to the club that has given him so much.

He also paid tribute to former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane who helped him to settle down at Chiefs and to club chairman Kaizer Motaung for giving him the opportunity.