Struggling Gallants lack discipline, says Maleka

Limpopo side still searching for first league win

By Charles Baloyi - 29 October 2021 - 08:37
Marumo Gallants coach Mpho Maleka.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Marumo Gallants assistant coach Mpho Maleka has urged his side not to drop their heads in their fight to survive relegation from the DStv Premiership.

The Limpopo-based outfit are still searching for their first league win of the season, with Wednesday's defeat against Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium their fourth of the campaign. Ashley du Preez scored the only goal of the match for Stellies on 27 minutes.

“We are not disciplined enough. The discipline part of the game is letting us down. We started playing our usual game late in the game. By the time we started to attack, it was too little too late. We were not aggressive enough. Our hunger to win was not there. But we have to soldier on and keep on fighting. We have to keep on working hard,” said a visibly disappointed Maleka.

Stellies coach Steve Barker was over the moon with the win that maintains his side's unbeaten run in the league. “We started the game well, controlled the ball and the match and asked questions ,which led to the goal. Three wins in a row at home and second position makes me happy,” said Barker.

“We worked hard and improved in certain areas this season. We came into the new season with a strong mentality. We are good enough to be in this competitive league and cause other clubs a lot of problems. We are heading in the right direction and want this run to continue.”

Will Fielies play Shalulile out of cup final battle?

As the MTN8 final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns takes centre stage at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm), Sihle Ndebele has ...
1 hour ago

Dlamini advises on how to score against Sundowns

Having been one of the few players to have found the back of the net against Mamelodi Sundowns this season, Golden Arrows striker Nqobeko Dlamini has ...
1 hour ago

Pirates and Royal AM settle for a share of the spoils in Soweto

Orlando Pirates and Royal AM played out to a largely uninspiring 1-1 DStv Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night.
13 hours ago

Steve Barker showers his Stellenbosch players with praise after another impressive win

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has showered his players with praise after their league win against struggling Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
16 hours ago

