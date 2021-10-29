Struggling Gallants lack discipline, says Maleka

Marumo Gallants assistant coach Mpho Maleka has urged his side not to drop their heads in their fight to survive relegation from the DStv Premiership.

The Limpopo-based outfit are still searching for their first league win of the season, with Wednesday's defeat against Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium their fourth of the campaign. Ashley du Preez scored the only goal of the match for Stellies on 27 minutes.

“We are not disciplined enough. The discipline part of the game is letting us down. We started playing our usual game late in the game. By the time we started to attack, it was too little too late. We were not aggressive enough. Our hunger to win was not there. But we have to soldier on and keep on fighting. We have to keep on working hard,” said a visibly disappointed Maleka.

Stellies coach Steve Barker was over the moon with the win that maintains his side's unbeaten run in the league. “We started the game well, controlled the ball and the match and asked questions ,which led to the goal. Three wins in a row at home and second position makes me happy,” said Barker.

“We worked hard and improved in certain areas this season. We came into the new season with a strong mentality. We are good enough to be in this competitive league and cause other clubs a lot of problems. We are heading in the right direction and want this run to continue.”