Mokoena would take overseas offer if SuperSport sell

After SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews indicated that they are willing to sell Teboho Mokoena when the current season concludes, the national team midfielder has already set his sights on a move abroad.

In past seasons Mokoena has been heavily linked with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs. Though there are no offers yet, Matthews did say in the past that should they wish to sell him, it would be to a club abroad first.

Without mentioning any preferred league, the 24-year-old said as long as he is in Europe and playing, he would be happy.

“If it happens, the first target is to go and play overseas,” Mokoena told Sowetan yesterday.

“Anywhere would be fine. As long as I’m happy and enjoying myself, I don’t mind. It will be a step forward for me. It's something I’m thinking about going forward.”

The midfielder insists his focus remains on SuperSport for now as he wants to help the club challenge for the league title and help Bafana Bafana qualify for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar next year.

“I’m focusing on myself and the club now. We are in a good position with Bafana and that’s where the focus should be,” he said.

“We are happy with where we are but we are not thinking far ahead now. We just want to take it one game at a time and now our focus is Zimbabwe and Ghana in the next [2022 World Cup] qualifiers.

“It is going to be tougher, especially against Ghana and we need to play our A-game if we are to come back with the victory there. But we are confident, we have been doing well as a team, playing for each other and we are looking forward to the match so that we can qualify for the next round.”

Bafana will host Zimbabwe on November 11 and three days later travel to Ghana to conclude their Group G qualifiers, where they look to advance to the playoffs.