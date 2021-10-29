Mogale confident he'll get Leopards firing again

Despite losing all his first three games in charge of Black Leopards, Floyd Mogale remains optimistic Lidoda Duvha can still gain promotion.

With just one win, four draws and five defeats from 10 games, Leopards are second from bottom on the GladAfrica Championship table, trailing leaders JDR Stars by 14 points.

Three weeks ago Mogale was installed as Leopards new coach, taking over from Morgan Shivambu and Mongezi Bobe, who were appointed as co-coaches at the start of the season. Shivambu was demoted to be Mogale’s assistant alongside Benson Mhlongo.

“I have just been in charge of three games, so I won’t panic at all. As I said before, Leopards don’t belong here [in the second tier], they belong in the Premiership and I believe we can still do it. We will turn it around. It’s just a matter of time,’’ Mogale told Sowetan yesterday.

The former Royal AM coach admitted that arriving when the season had already started has made things a bit difficult for him in Venda. Mogale also reveals they’re searching for an experienced striker.

“It’s difficult when you arrive at a team when you were not part of their pre-season. Fixing the car that’s moving isn’t easy. But that’s not an excuse at all. In the three games I have been here, I have realised we need a striker… someone who’s a proven record of scoring because that’s where we lack.’’

Mogale, who made a name for himself when he was working as a scout at Mamelodi Sundowns between 2016 and last year, also made it clear there’s no matter of two bulls in one kraal between him and Shivambu.

“Coach Morgan is a gentleman. He respects the game. I enjoy working with him. We complement each other. I know sometimes people who you find at clubs try by all means to sabotage you when you’re new, but here that’s no happening at all,’’ Mogale explained.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Tomorrow: Callies v Tshakhuma, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Lions v Venda Academy, Sivos Training Centre Stadium; Bay v Sporting, Richards Bay Stadium; Cosmos v FS Stars, Vosloorus Stadium; Polokwane v AmaTuks, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sunday: Uthongathi v JDR, Princess Magogo Stadium; Leopards v City Rovers, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Spurs v All Stars, Athlone Stadium.