Shalulile eyes more trophies, more records

That he’s won just a single trophy in the top-flight doesn't sit well with Peter Shalulile. The Mamelodi Sundowns talisman is aspiring to take his cup tally to two by adding the MTN8.

Shalulile is a sure bet to spearhead Sundowns’ attack when they face Cape Town City in the MTN8 final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Before joining Sundowns from Highlands Park in September last year, the 28-year-old Shalulile had never won any official trophy in the Premiership. Sundowns’ league title last season remains the Namibian ace’s only top-flight cup to date.

“It’s not about me as an individual player but we all have our individual targets. For me, winning the MTN8 would be a good thing because I have never won a lot of cups in my life. Being at a big team like this demands any player to win a lot of cups,’’ Shalulile, who’s since scored an impressive 30 goals in Downs' colours, told Sowetan yesterday.

Even so, Shalulile sounded perturbed by the threat the Citizens pose, insinuating the Eric Tinkler-coached Cape team are almost flawless in their play. Shalulile feels the desire to win on the day is what will separate the two outfits.

“We go to this final respecting our opponents. They [City] are a good team but we really want this and I believe with players we have, it’s possible for us to finally win this MTN8 cup and bring it to Chloorkop,’’ said Shalulile.

“There’s no weakness in that City team but the most important thing is who wants it the most. They play good, clean football, so you can’t take them lightly at all.’’

Quizzed about what makes him to net goals in almost every game, Shalulile suggested he’s been pushed by desire to break certain records, without giving much away. The Sundowns star has already found the back of the net eight times from 11 outings in all competitions this season.

“In life, and in football to be specific, there are records and they’re breakable. As a player, I just want to continue doing well where I am. With hard work you always get rewards,’’ Shalulile noted, without detailing what are those records he intends to break.