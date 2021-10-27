Soccer

Stellies aiming for second spot

Can winless Gallants end unbeaten run?

By Charles Baloyi - 27 October 2021 - 07:30
Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC.
Steve Barker of Stellenbosch FC.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch could go second on the log if they defeat strugglers Marumo Gallants in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium today at 3.30pm.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellies are the only unbeaten teams left in the Premiership, and coach Steve Barker wants to keep it that way against Gallants.

Gallants and TS Galaxy are the only teams yet to register a league win.

“It is a great opportunity to go second on the log table. We created a platform for ourselves. It will be fantastic for the football club to do that. We have to put in a big performance. Our opponents will not make it easy for us. They have good individual players. But there is the belief, confidence, desire and the will to achieve our goal. The mood is high in the camp,” said Barker.

Stellies have won their past two home matches against Galaxy and Chippa United, and they want to make Gallants their third victim.

“We want to be a difficult team to beat at home. We have a great attitude and we work hard at this club. We have to remain focused and capitalise on our great start to the season,” said Barker.

Stellies will be without their goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt and defender Robyn Johannes because of injury.

“We will have congestion of fixtures soon and these players will come [back] at the right time to boost the team. Johannes is progressing well and he is on the brink of returning. We are slowly getting our injured players back,” added Barker.

Toaster ready to burn Usuthu and that's not funny

Talented Sekhukhune United shot-stopper Toaster Nsabata has disclosed his rather funny first name has never ceased to subject him to mockery. ...
Sport
21 minutes ago

Baroka's Masuluke poised for Bafana role

With Bruce Bvuma currently not playing at Kaizer Chiefs, Oscarine Masuluke looks set for a spot in Bafana Bafana's squad for the upcoming 2022 Fifa ...
Sport
26 minutes ago

Mokwena counts on co-coaches' knowhow to bring home MTN8 cup

Despite Mamelodi Sundowns appearing to have the edge heading into the MTN8 final against Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Rulani ...
Sport
33 minutes ago

Banyana send a chilling warning to their rivals with a 13-goal demolition of Mozambique over two legs

Banyana Banyana sent a chilling warning to their rivals when they smashed 13 goals past a bemused Mozambique over two legs in the qualifiers of the ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout