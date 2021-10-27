Stellies aiming for second spot

Stellenbosch could go second on the log if they defeat strugglers Marumo Gallants in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium today at 3.30pm.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellies are the only unbeaten teams left in the Premiership, and coach Steve Barker wants to keep it that way against Gallants.

Gallants and TS Galaxy are the only teams yet to register a league win.

“It is a great opportunity to go second on the log table. We created a platform for ourselves. It will be fantastic for the football club to do that. We have to put in a big performance. Our opponents will not make it easy for us. They have good individual players. But there is the belief, confidence, desire and the will to achieve our goal. The mood is high in the camp,” said Barker.

Stellies have won their past two home matches against Galaxy and Chippa United, and they want to make Gallants their third victim.

“We want to be a difficult team to beat at home. We have a great attitude and we work hard at this club. We have to remain focused and capitalise on our great start to the season,” said Barker.

Stellies will be without their goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt and defender Robyn Johannes because of injury.

“We will have congestion of fixtures soon and these players will come [back] at the right time to boost the team. Johannes is progressing well and he is on the brink of returning. We are slowly getting our injured players back,” added Barker.