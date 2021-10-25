Sundowns ease into group stage record eighth time

Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the group stages of the CAF Champions League for a record eighth consecutive time after a 2-0 victory (4-2 on aggregate) over Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld Stadium yesterday.

A goal in either half by Lyle Lakay and Peter Shalulile sent the Brazilians through to join AmaZulu in the group stages.

Qualifying for the group stages every year has been a must for Sundowns and after they were eliminated from the quarterfinal last season by Al Ahly, they are aiming to go all the way this year.

Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee, Grant Kekana and Lakay returned to the starting line-up after they were rested in the 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows last week.

Sundowns started the match with a slight advantage after drawing 2-2 in the first leg last week. The home side didn’t sit back as they were on the front foot in the opening exchanges and came close to breaking the deadlock, but Shalulile’s efforts were cleared off the line.

Maniema were happy to sit back and hoped to catch Sundowns on the counter, but that didn’t work.

It took a sublime free-kick by Lakay in the 22nd minute with his curling strike over the wall into a top corner just outside the box to give the Brazilians a deserved lead. Sundowns were pinning down Maniema in their half while they searched for the second goal. Thabiso Kutumela had a big chance to double the lead before the interval after rounding Maniema goalkeeper Brude Liyongo, but his effort hit the side netting.

Sundowns doubled their lead immediately after the restart through Shalulile with a tap-in after an error by Liyongo, who failed to hold on to the ball from a free-kick.

The Congolese were better in the second half as they attacked the Brazilians and started to create their chances.

But unlike in Congo last week, the home side didn’t give away their lead and held on firmly.